Services
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
(360) 779-4474
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
View Map
More Obituaries for Arlene Bledsoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Fay Bledsoe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene Fay Bledsoe Obituary
Arlene Fay Bledsoe

Poulsbo

Arlene Fay Bledsoe, 93, of Poulsbo, passed away on February 27, 2019 in Bremerton. She was born on January 10, 1926 in Seattle, WA to William T. and Mabel (Worman) Green. Arlene married Harley E. Bledsoe on July 25, 1942 in Kitsap County. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; William and Mabel Green; husband, Harley E. Bledsoe; son, Frank Bledsoe; daughter, Harlene Weatherill; sister, Jeanie Rogers; brother, William "Billy" Green; and two great great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on March 23, 2019 from 10-11 am with a funeral service to follow at The Stone Chapel, 22272 Foss Rd NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370. Interment will be at Island Lake Cemetery in Poulsbo. Please visit Arlene's online guestbook at www.poulsbpmortaury.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
