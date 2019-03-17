|
|
Arlene Fay Bledsoe
Poulsbo
Arlene Fay Bledsoe, 93, of Poulsbo, passed away on February 27, 2019 in Bremerton. She was born on January 10, 1926 in Seattle, WA to William T. and Mabel (Worman) Green. Arlene married Harley E. Bledsoe on July 25, 1942 in Kitsap County. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; William and Mabel Green; husband, Harley E. Bledsoe; son, Frank Bledsoe; daughter, Harlene Weatherill; sister, Jeanie Rogers; brother, William "Billy" Green; and two great great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on March 23, 2019 from 10-11 am with a funeral service to follow at The Stone Chapel, 22272 Foss Rd NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370. Interment will be at Island Lake Cemetery in Poulsbo. Please visit Arlene's online guestbook at www.poulsbpmortaury.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 17, 2019