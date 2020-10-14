1/1
Arlene Jeanette Runberg
Arlene Jeanette Runberg

Arlene Jeanette Runberg, 87, passed away on August 21, 2020, in Bellingham, WA of natural causes. She was born on November 26th 1932, in Seattle, to Phyllis and Alvar Thunman. Arlene graduated from Ballard High School in Seattle and years later from Olympic College in Bremerton WA. Arlene was married to Kenneth Gordon Runberg on August, 8th 1953 in Seattle. She worked at the Civil Aeronautics Administration, in Seattle, prior to her marriage and First Federal/Great Northwest Savings & Loan, in Bremerton, between 1968 and 1992. At Great Northwest Savings & Loan she began as a teller and retired as an Internal Auditor. Arlene is survived by her daughters Cindy Miller and Carolyn Haupt, two grandchildren, Kirstin Town and Gordon Foster, and her sister Marilyn Cunningham.

A private service will be held in Bellingham, WA.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
