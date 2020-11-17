1/1
Arlene Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Phillips

Poulsbo - G. Arlene Phillips

December 24, 1929 - November 10, 2020

Arlene passed away at the Martha & Mary Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She lived there over 8 years due to chronic illness and painful neuropathy in her legs. The care there was exceptional and she made many friends who helped make her life there enjoyable.

Her family misses her dearly and are sad they weren't able to visit in person since the end of February because of Covid. However, they did have hilarious conversations with her via Scype. Because of dementia she could tell some very interesting stories! Her husband did get to visit once when outdoor visits were allowed for a short time.

Those surviving her are Chester (Chet) Phillips, husband of 71 years, daughter Brenda Banghart, soon to be Brenda Newton, sons Alan Phillips, Larry Phillips, and Gary Phillips. She had 5 grandkids, Krista, Kori, Kimberly, Aaron, and Paige. Also surviving her are two great grandsons, Mack & Spencer.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, November 21st at Lewis Chapel located at 5303 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312. 360-377-3836




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEWIS FUNERAL CHAPEL
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LEWIS FUNERAL CHAPEL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved