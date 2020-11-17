Arlene Phillips



Poulsbo - G. Arlene Phillips



December 24, 1929 - November 10, 2020



Arlene passed away at the Martha & Mary Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She lived there over 8 years due to chronic illness and painful neuropathy in her legs. The care there was exceptional and she made many friends who helped make her life there enjoyable.



Her family misses her dearly and are sad they weren't able to visit in person since the end of February because of Covid. However, they did have hilarious conversations with her via Scype. Because of dementia she could tell some very interesting stories! Her husband did get to visit once when outdoor visits were allowed for a short time.



Those surviving her are Chester (Chet) Phillips, husband of 71 years, daughter Brenda Banghart, soon to be Brenda Newton, sons Alan Phillips, Larry Phillips, and Gary Phillips. She had 5 grandkids, Krista, Kori, Kimberly, Aaron, and Paige. Also surviving her are two great grandsons, Mack & Spencer.



A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, November 21st at Lewis Chapel located at 5303 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312. 360-377-3836









