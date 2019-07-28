Services
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:15 PM
Public Information Building
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
At the Morales Family Home
Arnold José Morales


1943 - 2019
Arnold José Morales Obituary
Arnold José Morales

Kitsap - Beloved husband, father, son and brother, Arnold José Morales passed away April 29 following a two year fight with esophageal cancer. Born in 1943 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Arnold's was the quintessential 'bootstrap' story, rising from very little means by sheer will to become a United States Marine and a successful and productive electrical engineer (BSEE from Georgia Tech).

Arnold is survived by his wife Sandra, his twin brother Robert, and his two children Elisa and Andrew. Services will be held on 2 Aug at Tahoma National Cemetery. Mourners will gather no later than 12:15 PM at the Public Information Building. Please join us to honor Arnold's life at the Morales family home on Aug 2nd beginning at 4 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Semper Fi Fund.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 28, 2019
