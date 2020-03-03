|
Arthur "Art" Leo Cecil, Jr.
Port Orchard - Arthur (Art) Leo Cecil, Jr., 77, of Port Orchard died March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Art was born January 27, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Harriet and Arthur Leo Cecil, Sr.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1961 and retired as Chief in 1982. Art earned a Bachelor of Science degree from City University in 1985.
He continued his career in information technology and retired from EDS in 1999.
In July of 1968, he married Paula Jean Skelley of Indianapolis, Indiana. They moved to Kitsap County in 1976.
Survivors include his wife and children; Paul & Lisa Cecil, Brian & Anne Cecil, Lee Ann Cecil, Jody & Chris Hitchings, Korina & Brian Nugent, Sara & Nicholas Gage, and 11 grandchildren.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 11 A.M. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Port Orchard.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020