Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Cecil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Leo "Art" Cecil Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Leo "Art" Cecil Jr. Obituary
Arthur "Art" Leo Cecil, Jr.

Port Orchard - Arthur (Art) Leo Cecil, Jr., 77, of Port Orchard died March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Art was born January 27, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Harriet and Arthur Leo Cecil, Sr.

He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1961 and retired as Chief in 1982. Art earned a Bachelor of Science degree from City University in 1985.

He continued his career in information technology and retired from EDS in 1999.

In July of 1968, he married Paula Jean Skelley of Indianapolis, Indiana. They moved to Kitsap County in 1976.

Survivors include his wife and children; Paul & Lisa Cecil, Brian & Anne Cecil, Lee Ann Cecil, Jody & Chris Hitchings, Korina & Brian Nugent, Sara & Nicholas Gage, and 11 grandchildren.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 11 A.M. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Port Orchard.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -