1/2
Barbara H. "Bobbie" Riddle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara H. "Bobbie" Riddle

Bremerton - Barbara H. "Bobbie" Riddle, 92, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on July 16, 2020. Born on October 4, 1927 in Martin, SD to Victor E. and Maylo A. (Erickson) Swanson, went on to being a loving homemaker after marrying James L. Riddle on August 12, 1945 in Ashland, OR. Bobbie loved to square dance, travel, play pinochle, and host family gatherings. She was a loving grandmother figure to so many people, especially among the friends of her grandchildren Jim and Traci. We are already missing her so much. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and son, Danny. Bobbie's memory will live on with her daughters, Robbi Miller (Steve) and Shirlee Russo; brother, W. Lyle Swanson (Elinor); grandchildren, Jim, Traci, Allison, Peter, Christina, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Xenos, Xerxes, and Kaden. Services will be private. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved