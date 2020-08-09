Barbara H. "Bobbie" Riddle
Bremerton - Barbara H. "Bobbie" Riddle, 92, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on July 16, 2020. Born on October 4, 1927 in Martin, SD to Victor E. and Maylo A. (Erickson) Swanson, went on to being a loving homemaker after marrying James L. Riddle on August 12, 1945 in Ashland, OR. Bobbie loved to square dance, travel, play pinochle, and host family gatherings. She was a loving grandmother figure to so many people, especially among the friends of her grandchildren Jim and Traci. We are already missing her so much. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and son, Danny. Bobbie's memory will live on with her daughters, Robbi Miller (Steve) and Shirlee Russo; brother, W. Lyle Swanson (Elinor); grandchildren, Jim, Traci, Allison, Peter, Christina, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Xenos, Xerxes, and Kaden. Services will be private. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com