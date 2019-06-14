|
Barbara Hardy
Boone, Iowa - Barbara Hardy, age 75, formerly of the Seattle area, died June 4, 2019 at the Boone County Hospital in Boone, Iowa. Following her wishes, Barbara has been cremated.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone.
Friends may visit with the family at the funeral chapel on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Barbara Ray (Miller) Hardy, was born April 10, 1944 in Seattle, Washington to Hugh and Dorothy (Bowen) Miller. Her family moved to Alaska in the summer of 1957. She met Willis (Bill) George Hardy and they were married in Fairbanks, Alaska in May of 1963.
Barbara and Bill had three children. They remained in the Fairbanks-North Pole area through the children's school years and then spent many years relocating from various areas in Washington State, back to Wrangell, Alaska. After her husband, Bill died, Barbara moved to Iowa where she spent her twilight years until her recent passing.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, music and traveling, especially cruises, and being a part of the Red Hat community in both Wrangell, AK and Boone, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Hardy in 2006, her son, Russell Hardy in 2017, and a granddaughter, Jessica Hardy in 1992.
Barbara is survived by a son, Michael (Angela) Hardy of Fairbanks, AK; daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Daleske of Boone, IA; brother, Rick (Gretchen) Miller of Huntington Beach, CA; two sisters, Joann Burns of Kingston, WA and Judy (Wayne) Zauner of Yuma, AZ; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to request memorials be made to the or the Hospice Program at Boone County Hospital in Boone, Iowa.
Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 14, 2019