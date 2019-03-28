|
|
Barbara Mae (Compton) Johnson
Bremerton, WA
Barbara, 79, was given wings and entered into eternal peace on March 20, 2019 at Harrison.
She was born to Maybell (Nolan) Armstrong and Robert F Compton on November 14, 1939 in Port Angeles, WA.
Barbara was a homemaker for many years And also worked as a waitress.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and four brothers; Maybell Armstrong, Robert F Compton, Lester, Leonard, Kenny, and Freddie Compton.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her husband W.H. Bill Johnson Sr, and her children; Sheryl Willen, Chuck Jr & Barb Swanson, Linda Moreno (Swanson), Daniel Swanson, Michael & Theresa Swanson, Kelly & Bruce Bohlman, Will Jr., her 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Barbara was a member of Westside Improvement Club and a lifetime member of the NRA.
She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything! She loved to crochet, do stamping up, and go to bingo. She loved to travel with her husband to visit family and friends.
She will be deeply missed! Celebration of life potluck: April 5th 3:00pm @ Westside Improvement Club, 4109 West E Street Bremerton, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 28, 2019