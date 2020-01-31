|
Barbara "Jean" Markovich, born May 27, 1931 is now singing with a new choir in heaven as of January 24, 2020.
Jean's life had the best musical soundtrack. Those who were lucky enough to be in her orbit were exposed to the joy that music added to her life. This was inescapable.
Jean was born in Washington DC. After the death of her father, she and her siblings were raised together in an orphanage in North Carolina. Jean's mother paid to keep the siblings together there.
After graduating from High School, Jean went to Washington DC to join her mother working at the Telephone Company.
Jean's talent and love of music led her to be in the Telephone Company's "Three Belles" performing group.
During this time, her future husband William "Mark" Markovich noticed this smiling, attractive young woman jay-walking across the street, she was always a little late for work. She liked "her policeman" who traded work assignments to be there every day.
Their love resulted in marriage and the birth of 5 children.
Never a traditional 1950's wife and with full support of her husband, Jean embarked on her life journey of bringing joy through music to all who surrounded her.
Jean earned numerous accolades and awards for her volunteerism and contributions throughout her life.
Jean, a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, worked as a Field Director for the Olympic Peninsula for the organization. She also served on the Executive Board for the Girl Scouts of Western Washington.
In 2004, Jean was awarded the "Woman of Achievement" award by the YWCA Kitsap County. She subsequently served on the YWCA Kitsap County Executive Board.
Jean believed in these organizations and their missions. She was proud of her contributions to these organizations.
Music, always the center of her life, manifested in Jean's active participation in 3 different Sweet Adeline chapters. Sometimes, more than one at a time. Jean belonged to numerous award winning quartets.
Jean toured many different countries throughout the world touring internationally with the Sweet Adeline Organization.
Jean believed that singing was the best way to nourish her body, mind and soul. She believed this was true for everyone else too!
Jean beamed with gratitude for the presence of each person she encountered in her life. This added to her unique presence in any group.
Jean is survived by her 5 children, Karen (John), Keith (Theresa), Kelan, Kim (Mike) and Karl (Karen). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristi, Nicholas, Katie, Evan, Olivia and Lily. Jean was also blessed with 4 "Greats" as she referred to her great-grandchildren.
Jean is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as their children and grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William "Mark" Markovich, all 3 of her brothers, John Floyd "Jeff" Simmons, Charles Perry Simmons and James "Norman" Simmons
Please join us in celebrating Jean's life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:00PM at Miller-Woodlawn Chapel in Bremerton, WA 98312.
In lieu of flowers, Jean and her family requests that donations be made/volunteer in her memory to The Girl Scouts or Kitsap YWCA. These organizations promote the caring community concepts that Jean modeled her entire life.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020