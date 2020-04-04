|
Beatrice Ione Ragsdale
Beatrice Ione Ragsdale was born September 18, 1927 to Clifton and Loma Sparks in Sidney, Montana. She passed on April 2, 2020 at Ridgemont Terrace Nursing Home in Port Orchard due to complications of influenza.
Bea grew up in a family of eight children and was a "little mother" to her younger brothers and sisters. As a teenager she and her family moved to Washington state in a 1932 Chrysler touring car and a trailer, settling in Port Orchard, where she graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1947. After graduation she married Charles Bushnell. She often said her pride and joy was raising her three children.
She worked first at Jan's Ice Cream Parlor, and then spent twenty-one years at Southpark Thriftway in the bakery. After she and Charles divorced, she was married to James Chamblee until his death in 1974, and then she married James Ragsdale.
Bea was an active member of the Central Valley Garden Club. She will be remembered for her hard work, extensive collection of green Depression Glass, sewing skills and bubbly personality - but most of all her love and generosity to her family.
She is survived by her sons John (Vickie) and Jerry Bushnell, daughter Gayle (Dan Funk) Bushnell, eight grandchildren (Andy, Shannon, Nick, Devon, Kate, Beryl, Laura and Gwen), nineteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; as well as brothers John (Carolyn) and Roger (Winnie) Sparks, both of Arizona.
In keeping with social distancing, there will be no services. Donations may be made to the South Kitsap Helpline.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020