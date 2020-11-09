Bernice L. Olson



Port Orchard - Bernice L. Olson, 99, of Port Orchard, WA, passed away peacefully Sunday, October25, 2020 in Port Orchard.



The wife of a field representative for Sperry Gyroscope Company, Bernice traveled across the United States with her husband, Marvin, and their family for eighteen years before buying a home in Port Orchard in 1966.



Bernice joined the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office as Head of the Civil Department in 1972, until her retirement in 1981.



Mrs. Olson was born in Seattle and married to Marvin for 62 years. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Carolyn of Auburn, WA; son Paul, of Port Orchard, WA; and sons, Dean and David, of Gig Harbor, WA. She has seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great, great, grandchild.



She was a devoted member of Summit Ave Presbyterian Church in Bremerton. Bernice also was a member of Port Orchard Order of the Eastern Star.



Donations may be made to Summit Ave. Presbyterian Church, in the name of Bernice Olson, at 403 S. Summit Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312









