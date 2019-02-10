|
|
Berva J Luce
Prescott, AZ
Berva was born in Edna Kansas to Eben C and Irene Mairs. Her brother William is deceased since 2009. At the age of twelve she moved to Vallejo CA attending Vallejo schools through high school in 1947. Later she moved in 1966 with her husband and children to North Hampton New Hampshire. Their journey took them to Port Orchard WA in 1968 where they remained until moving to Prescott AZ in 2017. Berva leaves behind her husband Donald A Luce of 71 years. Her children Debrah Herlocker (Bob), Geoffrey (Jeannamarie) and Timothy (Ann). Her grandchildren Arion Luce, Amy Dittamore and Esme` Luce. Great grandchildren Katherine, Caroline and Corrine Dittamore. Berva worked for Pacific Telephone Co. while living in Vallejo CA and Portsmouth Travel Agency, NH. She was a volunteer with Vallejo General Hospital Women's Guild, Presbyterian Shipmates, Pennycook Elementary PTA and a Blue Bird leader. Berva was very active in Port Orchard WA. She discovered her passion and interest in community and government activities. She joined the Republican Women's Group, Orthopedic Women's Auxiliary, Sidney Art Gallery and Museum and an active bridge player in many groups. She served as Park District Commissioner for two years also serving as a guide at the State Capitol in Olympic, WA then advancing to serve in the caucus within the state legislative branch representing Kitsap County. Berva requested that no services be held and donations of your choice. She took comfort when hearing the lyrics to The Old Rugged Cross.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 10, 2019