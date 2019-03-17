|
Bessie Caroline (Humphrey) White
Port Orchard, WA
Mar. 31, 1942 - Mar. 4, 2019
Mrs. Bessie Caroline (Humphrey) White, age 76, died in the comfort of her home in Port Orchard, Washington, on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Born on March 31, 1942 in Ballard, Washington, she lived in Snohomish, Washington, for most of her childhood. She was a resident of Kitsap County for over 60 years.
Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband (and love of her life) William L. White of Port Orchard, WA; her sons and daughters; Martin Bigelow, Jessica Bigelow, Peggy Carver, Scott Pedrick (predeceased), Woodrow Humphrey, Beverly Parry; her step-children, Robb White and Billie-Joan White; her brother and sister; Dan Humphrey and Doris Pollack; and their families, including; 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 17, 2019