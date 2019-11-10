|
Betty Ann Carpenter
Bremerton - On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Betty Ann Carpenter passed away peacefully at her home in Bremerton, Washington, surrounded by members of her family. She was born to Carl and Clara Bauman on April 13, 1930 in Monson Township, Minnesota. The fifth of eleven children, she was raised on the family farms and attended school in White Rock, South Dakota and Herman, Minnesota.
She married Murrel Carpenter on November 7, 1948, and they had three daughters and five sons. The family lived in Minnesota until 1966, when they moved to Bremerton, Washington.
Betty began her many years of community service with various organizations including the Warren Avenue Pee Wee Sports Association, Kitsap County Pee Wee's Central Council, Smith School, Memorial Lutheran Vacation Bible School, and American Legion Baseball.
She received numerous awards for her work with those organizations in addition to the Golden Acorn award and the Semancik Foundation's Bremerton Hero Award. In 1994, Betty and her late husband were honored with the naming of the football and baseball fields at Warren Avenue as Carpenter Field. Betty was awarded a Key to the City by Mayor Cary Bozeman for her years of service and hard work.
Betty was a kind, thoughtful, and loving person who cared deeply for her family and the children in West Bremerton. Betty loved to crochet and travel to Minnesota to visit her relatives.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Leo, William, George and Carl; her sisters Dorothy Freitag, Marjorie McLaughlin, and Joan Bruer; her son Kenneth; her grandson Richard Carpenter; and her husband Murrel.
Betty is survived by her sisters Rose Olson and Joyce Gimmestad; her brother Richard; her son Edward (Gae) and their children Scott (Brittni) Bennett and Kevin (Leanne) Bennett; her daughter Bonnie and her children September (Jim) Hyde and Rudolph Woods; her daughter Sharon (Hoyt) DeMers; her daughter Cheryl and her children Natiel and Chyler; her son Dean (Jolene) and their children Beau, Mickey, Brandon, and Destiny; her son Richard (Kristen) and his daughter McKenzie (Brian) Lavallee; her son Raymond (Maria); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony for family and friends at Peace Lutheran Church, 1234 NE Riddell Rd., Bremerton on Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 am, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kitsap Credit Union for the Warren Avenue Pee Wee Association, or to the Peace Lutheran Altar Guild. See www.lewischapel.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019