Betty Birkett
Betty Birkett

Bremerton - Betty Lou Birkett went to be with her Lord on July 6th, 2020. She was born to Fred Barber and Evelyn Elkington in Virginia, Minnesota on September 15th, 1929.

After attending West Bremerton High School, she married Lyle Birkett of Livingston, Montana and raised three children before becoming involved in the restaurant business with her husband Lyle. She was active in her church (St. Pauls Episcopal), community theater, and care giving.

She was preceded in death by her twin sister Beverly; older sister, Gene; and husband of 33 years, Lyle Birkett.

She is survived by her children, Judy Anne of Bremerton and sons, Jerry Ray and Leslie Wayne of Seabeck; Brother, William Barber of Atlanta, Georgia; Four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A special thanks to the staff at Stafford Healthcare at Belmont in East Bremerton.




Published in Kitsap Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
