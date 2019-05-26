|
Betty Jane Castillo Mumm
Poulsbo - Betty Jane Castillo Mumm, of Poulsbo Washington, passed away on March 4, 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer, just a few weeks after celebrating her 68th birthday. A teacher for more than 35 years, Betty retired from Cougar Elementary and the Central Kitsap School District in 2013. She is survived by beloved husband Alan, son Adam and fiancé Claire, brother Philip Castillo (Faith), sisters Susan Santiago (Thomas) and Lina Caroline Heil (Michael), nieces and nephews, great-grandnieces, and adopted grandchildren Wesley and Rogan Olson. She is now at peace with her savior Jesus Christ, in the arms of father Philip Castillo and mother Irmgard. The family would like to thank Dr. Willerford and the staff at Harrison Hematology & Oncology for their care during the past year. Read more and express your condolences at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019