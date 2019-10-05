Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Community Bible Church
3648 W F St
Bremerton, WA
Betty Lois Avery Crickmer, passed away Sunday, September 29th 2019.

She lived a beautiful 93 years giving love, acceptance, kindness, and compassion to every person she met. Betty was the daughter of Vera and Joseph Huntington. She was one of fourteen siblings.

Betty had four children who she loved dearly. Patrica "Pat" Dickenson, Therl Gould (deceased), Carol Frost, and Charles "Joe" Joseph Gould. Her children brought her the joy of thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was a member of the West Side Improvement Club, Ladies Auxiliary,The Garden Club, and A Bi-Centinnial Bell. Betty enjoyed spending her time tending her garden, sewing, crocheting, reading, but most of all spending time with dear family and friends.

Her life will be celebrated Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00pm. Services will be held at Faith Community Bible Church 3648 W F St, Bremerton, WA 98312.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
