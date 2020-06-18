Betty Martin
Seabeck - We would like to notify the family and friends of Betty Jean Martin, 92, of Seabeck, WA that she passed away peacefully on the evening of June 8, 2020. There will be a more complete obituary forthcoming.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.