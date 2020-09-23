Beulah Emmeline Schronce



Poulsbo - Beulah Emmeline Schronce, 83, of Poulsbo, Washington passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born May 25, 1937 in Portland Oregon, she was lovingly raised by her adoptive parents Henry and Connie Lehrman of Kingston Washington. Beulah graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1955 in Poulsbo, Washington before attending Northwest Bible College in Kirkland.



Beulah met the love of her life, James Robert Schronce, while James was serving in the Army and stationed in Kingston, Washington. Beulah and James were married on March 8, 1958 and together they moved to James' hometown of Lincolnton, North Carolina in 1959. Blessed with two children, she worked as an administrative assistant in Charlotte until 1969, when a change in James' work brought the family to Henderson, North Carolina.



In Henderson, Beulah enjoyed her work with the local school district as an administrative assistant until 1979, when they relocated back to Kingston, Washington. She then worked in finance for various government contractors until retiring from work in 1997.



Beulah's steadfast faith in Christ was a guiding light for the family, and her fervent prayers brought many blessings to family and friends. She read her Bible frequently, enjoyed listening to gospel music, and loved singing in several church choirs. Beulah took many cross-country trips with James to visit family in North Carolina, and, after retirement, she looked forward to their winter snowbird escapes in the RV to the warmth of the Arizona sun. Some activities she enjoyed were crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, card games, sweet tea, dark chocolate, and an ongoing search for the perfect shade of pink lipstick.



Beulah was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We have been blessed beyond measure to have shared her beautiful life for so many years. As we say goodbye to a loving, kind, and beautiful lady, we honor her legacy and she will be remembered and cherished forever.



Beulah leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, James Schronce; her two sons Jimmy (Lisa) Schronce and Jeff (Veronica) Schronce; grandchildren Timothy, Krystal (Curt) Faulkner, Olivia (Josh) Sontag, Laurel, Heather, and Elizabeth; great-granddaughter Lindy Mae Faulkner. Her brother Pat Collins of Vancouver Washington, sister Junie Foster of Seattle, and all of her dear friends and extended family members in North Carolina.



A service will be held at North Kitsap Baptist Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Kitsap Baptist Church.









