Beverly Mary "Bev" Pleskun

Beverly Mary "Bev" Pleskun Obituary
Beverly "Bev" Mary Pleskun

Port Orchard - Beverly "Bev" Mary Pleskun, 86, of Port Orchard, WA died peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on May 27, 1933 in Highland Park, New Jersey to the late Julius L. and Charlotte H. (Ferguson) Webber. Her husband Edward Pleskun preceded her in death on November 11, 1971.

She moved from New Jersey to Thousand Oaks, CA and enjoyed taking her family to the beach. She later moved to Washington state to be near family after the death of her husband. She raised three sons in Port Orchard. She was high spirited, loved dancing and gardening, and maintained a beautiful property.

She is survived by her sons Edward Ross Pleskun and Casey Pleskun, her daughters-in-law Mary Pleskun and Kate Pleskun, a brother Julius Webber and sisters, Marilyn Webber and Denise Hevly. She had 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. A son, Barry Gene Pleskun and sister Bernice Hulda Fate preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Home Health and Hospice of Kaiser Permanente at 201 16th Ave E., Seattle, WA 98112.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
