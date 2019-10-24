|
Blanche Michele Dahl, 85, peacefully passed away on October 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Blanche was born on October 25, 1933, in Hawaii. She was the youngest of eight children and lived on the Island of Oahu until age 8. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Blanche and her family moved to California. After completing high school , she attended business-beauty school. It was in California where Blanche met her future husband, Bob. They were married June 13, 1953.
Blanche worked in Seattle as a beautician while Bob went to dental school. They then moved to Bremerton in 1959. Blanche worked at Bob's dental clinic initially assisting with patients and then doing the book keeping for his entire career. They retired in 1994.
Blanche enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including tennis, snow skiing, gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles, and traveling. Blanche and Bob traveled a great deal after retirement and enjoyed seeing much of the world.
Blanche was also very passionate about playing bridge. She played frequently, participated in tournaments, and, ultimately, became a Ruby Life Master.
Blanche was a very caring and involved mother. She chaperoned her children's ski bus for many years. She never missed a game or event that her kids participated in. She was also a fabulous gourmet cook for her family and friends.
Blanche was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob of 59 years. She is survived by her children Larry, Brian and Laura; grandchildren Josh and Kaitlin.
Remembrances may be made to the Susan G Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. An open house, Celebration of Life, will be held at 10667 Buccaneer Place NW, Silverdale, WA on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 2:00-4:00pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019