Port Orchard - Bob Corbin, 76, a Port Orchard resident for 30 years, died April 10, 2019.

Bob was survived by his mother Eloise, Daughter Traci, Brother Doug, and his extended family. Bob was a retired Captain and Commodore of the Washington State Ferry System, an Army veteran, and a 50 year member of the Parkland Masonic Lodge #299. He was an avid rock hound and he enjoyed his hobby of growing flowers for 35 years. A celebration of life will be held April 28, 2019 at the Port Orchard Masonic Lodge 1025 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 and will begin at 1:00 PM. A further viewing of Bob's obituary may be found at www.havenrest.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
