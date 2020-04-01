Services
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
(360) 779-4474
Resources
Bobby Lavelle Martin Jr.


1957 - 2020
Bobby Lavelle Martin Jr. Obituary
Bobby Lavelle Martin, Jr.

Bremerton - Bobby Lavelle Martin Jr. passed away peacefully in Bremerton, WA on March 28th, 2020. He was born in Fort Campbell, KY on October 5th, 1957, the oldest of five siblings. Bobby was raised, and proud, to be an Army brat. He grew up in the South and moved to California with his family when his dad retired from the Army. Bobby graduated from high school in California and went on to join the Army to become a paratrooper like his father. He followed his family to Washington in the late 1970s. There, he started his civil service career at Naval Base Bangor and recently retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, shop 64.

Bobby is survived by his son, Joseph Martin, and his two daughters Chloe Romero and Cecilia Lizon. He had many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his father Bobby Martin Sr. and his sisters Kimberly Marhan, Theresa Clemens, Karen King, and Julia Catlett. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother Connie Martin.

He loved his family and to play music on his guitar. He liked to watch NASCAR and loved to cheer on the Mariners and Seahawks.

Bobby will be missed. The family plans to hold a celebration of life in the late summer. Arrangements entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020
