Bonnie J. Ladd
Spokane, WA
Bonnie was born May 6, 1928 in Spokane to Nellie and Henry Hassebrock. She graduated from John Rogers High School in Spokane. At age 19 she married Henry George Ladd. They soon moved to Bremerton. They had four children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The family did a lot of skiing at Stevens Pass on weekends. She also worked at Superior Glass Co. doing the books. Her life centered around family and friends. She worked the crossword puzzles and read a lot. They spent their winters in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for thirty years and made many friends there. She was preceded in death by her older brother John Hassebrock and her husband, George. She died on 3/16/19 of old age. She is survived by children David, Stephen, Michael, and Susan. No memorial service has been planned.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 20, 2019