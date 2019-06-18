|
Bonnie Jean (Cleveland) Arno
Florence, MT - Bonnie Jean Arno was born to Frances and William Cleveland on January 6, 1943, in Bremerton, Washington. She passed away peacefully in Florence MT following a short illness on June 13, 2019.
She graduated from West High School in 1961. Bonnie married Steve Arno in December 1964. Bonnie was a teacher, a homemaker and a school nurse.
She is survived by her husband, sons Matthew (Melissa) and Nathan (Sara), brother Ron (Mary Anne) and four grandchildren
A celebration of her life will take place at Florence-Carlton Community Church (FCCC) at 3 p.m. June 26. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Bonnie's memory to FCCC or Youth Homes in Missoula.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 18, 2019