Bonnie Mae Tucker
Bremerton - Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother. Bonnie was born October 18, 1946 in Bremerton Washington to Dixon and Elaine Conway, and passed away on April 23, 2019. Bonnie's time with us was always full of wonder in her travels through life. She managed, and retired, from a dental clinic after 20 years to explore Alaska with her husband, Pat, and make so many more friends. Bonnie landed a job in the summer at Salmon Falls Resort in Ketchikan, Alaska as her husband, Pat, worked and fished from there. Her time was spent between Alaska, Washington, and Arizona. If time were money, she was a millionaire, spending it enjoying life and making many more friends. Bonnie truly enjoyed her family and home life; playing cards with girlfriends, watching Hallmark movies, and spending time with her beloved dogs. Bonnie Mae Tucker leaves with us, as she moves on, her husband of 23 years, daughter Shelley (Jason) Freudenstein, son Todd (Amy) Heim, her stepchildren Stacey (Justin) Canterbury, Kelsi (Brannon) Williams, Keri (Wesley) Brummond, and Corey (Rachael) Tucker, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, as well as their adopted children Tracey and Tommy White from Alaska.
The celebration of her wonderful life will be Saturday, May 11th from 1pm to 5pm at Brother Don's.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 28, 2019