Bonny Joy Boyde
February 25, 1934 - August 30, 2019
Bonny was born in Seattle, WA to Howard & Bessie Cook. Bonny went to school in Seattle and graduated from Garfield High School. Bonny was a self-employed artist and crafts person and small-business person. She also was a talented weaver. Bonny is survived by her brother Robert Cook of Medford, OR and a niece, Susan Hermansen of Redwood City, CA. Bonny was preceded in death by her sister Pat L. Peak.
Bonny met the love of her life when she married Richard E. Boyde. Bonny gained an instant family with my four children. She loved them as if they were her own. Richard and Bonny were married May 30, 1987. Those were 32 years of love, happiness and sharing each other's company. Bonny was an animal lover, and she leaves her two special cats, George and Vanessa. From her care of animals, I learned what a great person she was. I will miss her forever. She was my best friend and lovely buddy.
There will be no services as Bonny would wish. Instead a donation to one of her cat rescue groups like the local humane society or to Alley Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 595, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712 or Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Avenue, Suite 600, Bethesda, MD 20814.
