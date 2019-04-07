|
Brenda Kay Mirkovich
Bainbridge Island - Brenda Kay Mirkovich, 63, of Bainbridge Island, passed away on April 2, 2019. Born in Snohomish, WA on November 28, 1955, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Van Bebber and the late Truman Van Bebber. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Martin Mirkovich. She is also survived by her brother Charles Van Bebber (Susan), sister in-laws and many nieces and nephews. After retiring from retail she spent her time caring for her family and enjoying her flower gardens.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her viewing on Tuesday evening at 6:00, April 9th followed by a Rosary at 7:00 at St Cecilia Catholic Church, 310 Madison Ave, Bainbridge Island, WA. A funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday April 10th at 10:00 at St Cecilia. Interment will be held on Thursday April 11th at 11:00 at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, Shoreline, WA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St Cecilia Catholic School, Bainbridge Island, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 7, 2019