Brett Austin Reams
Poulsbo - Brett Austin Reams, 55, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Bremerton, WA. He was born on June 10, 1964 to Terry and Alison Reams in Atlanta, GA.
He attended Central High School in York, PA and graduated from Boston University. Brett joined the Navy in 1982 and served as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked as a program manager for 31 years.
Brett loved to travel, fishing, golf, homesteading and working on vintage and classic cars.
He is survived by his wife Tamara, parents, sons Austin and Branden, daughters Alexandra, and Megan, also his brothers Carl, Dain and Ed, and 3 wonderful grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on July 22, 2019 at The Stone Chapel at Poulsbo and 5:00pm.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 20, 2019