Brett Reo Henry Bruckman
Seabeck - Brett passed unexpectedly on Saturday May 9th. Brett graduated from West Bremerton High with honors and worked as a private contractor in PSNS and other shipyards. Brett was exceedingly kind, thoughtful, and giving. A full obituary can be read at lewischapel.com.




Published in Kitsap Sun from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
