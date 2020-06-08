Brian Keith Fisher
Port Orchard - 27 December 1944 - 3 May 2020
Brian Keith Fisher, of Port Orchard, Washington, died at his home on Sunday May 3 from metastatic prostate cancer. He was seventy-five years old. Brian is survived by his wife, Casandra Firman; daughters Cassandra Swoope (Douglas), Keri Multerer (Boyd), Cheryl Fisher, and Gabriella Fisher; and three younger siblings, Diane Fisher, Lynn Corrigan (Dan), and Al Fisher (Tammy).
Brian's career in electronics began in the 1960s at Hewlett Packard. He went on to work as an engineer for John Fluke Manufacturing and Mica Laminates. In the 1970s, Brian founded American Pacific Marketing (APM) which provided the electronics industry with many of the consumables now used in electronic plating and drilling. In 1997, Brian sold APM and went on to manage the North American division of the Luxemburg-based copper foil supplier, Circuit Foil.
In the early 2000s, Brian's career path switched from electronics to agriculture, specifically to the field of controlled pollination. Brian worked with pollen industry leaders to develop improved application, harvesting, and processing technologies. Brian was actively meeting with orchardists and pollen processers and distributers in New Zealand only months before his death. Brian loved his work and the people he worked with.
During the late 1970s and 80s, Brian sailed boats for pleasure and competition. As a private pilot he traveled all over the United States. He was a scuba diver and dove in many of the oceans of the world. He and his wife, Casandra, traveled together extensively throughout the United States, Europe, South America, and New Zealand.
Brian loved the challenge of building something from nothing. With his sawmill, a well-equipped woodshop, and whatever logs he could buy or salvage, Brian created everything from board games and garden sheds to fine furniture.
People who knew him well would characterize Brian as a teacher and mentor. He was generous with his time, and the friends who visited his woodshop were soon participating in one woodworking project or another, with Brian cheerleading them on.
Brian's personality was as warm and impactful as his hair and beard were wild and unruly. Brian loved his family tremendously. He will be missed by all he knew. In his memory, and to honor his commitment to the agriculture industry and the workers who labor to bring food to our tables, please consider donating to the Washington Apple Education Foundation, www.waef.org, to help farm workers and their children through academic scholarships.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.