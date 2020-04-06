|
|
Brian T. Miller
Port Orchard, WA - Brian Timothy Miller, 48, passed away unexpectedly on 1 April 2020 at Brigham City, Utah. He was born 14 August 1971 in Washington, Iowa, the son of Frank (Francis) Dean Miller and Sherry Ann (Stone) Miller. After graduating from Weber High School, Brian served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the North Arizona area, then married his eternal sweetheart, Pawneace America (Hunt) Miller in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of four sons: Enoch Miller of Port Orchard, WA; Ivan (Katelyn) Miller of Poulsbo, WA; Gideon (Jayden) Miller on deployment in Italy; and Jonas Miller, of CA. While earning numerous medals and awards, Brian served stateside and overseas during many deployments most of his 20-year military career, but Brian served in the US Navy and US Army solely because of his great love for his country. Brian retired from the military in 2015 and settled in the Pacific Northwest, where he worked for the Washington State Ferry System. He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughter-in-laws, and two precious granddaughters, Aurora and Elena. He is also survived by his parents, and by his siblings: Sean (Lynda) Miller of North Ogden, UT; Tracie (Mike) Holbrook of Tacoma, WA; Mindy (Jeff) Pickrell of Sequim, WA; and Michael Miller, of Dutch, AK; and many nieces and nephews. He joins two siblings, Diane (Miller) Anglesey and Chad Miller, and many other family members across the veil. Brian will be buried at sea by the US Navy with full military honors. A private celebration of his life will be held at another time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
