|
|
Bruce Blumenstein
Born in Salem, Oregon to Robert and Charlotte (Macy) Blumenstein.
Bruce Blumenstein was a fun starter who was born with a twinkle in his eye and a willingness to try most anything once. He built things. He baked bread. He pulled pranks. Shod his own horse. He gardened, canned, studied single-celled organisms under the microscope, and played instruments--especially the guitar. His mischievous humor, compassion, and earthy soul was appreciated by most everyone who met him, with the exception, perhaps, of his homeroom teachers.
He was raised in the North Santiam Canyon and spent much of his youth exploring Rocky Top, building trails, and fishing the Santiam River. He attended Santiam High School in Mill City, Oregon, and community college in Eastern Oregon, but his talent for problem-solving was mostly honed from working alongside his father, Robert "Bob" Blumenstein, Jr., for their local construction business, Flowerstone Construction. In 1975, Bruce married Leanne (Kannasto) Blumenstein and they constructed a log home and raised one daughter, Jordia Blumenstein.
Bruce worked hard to provide for his family—dawn to dusk. He became a successful commercial contractor with Blumenstein-Dean Construction and built pretty much everything there was to build, including the Newport Library, the Oregon State University Wave Research Center, and the Sturgeon Viewing Center at the Bonneville Fish Hatchery and not one, but two, log cabins.
Bruce loved German Shepherds. He was actively involved in dog training with the Salem Schutzhund Club, and by 'actively,' we mean he frequently signed up to put on a boatload of dog proof padding and be the "suspicious bad guy" they chased around. His own Shepherd, Ruby, was a good friend who went along to job sites and across many a forest mile while Bruce hunted wild mushrooms. He weathered good times and bad, including the closure of his company and the natural passing of his parents. In 2009, recovering from a broken heart and failing health, he bought a sailboat and moved to Poulsbo, Washington, to live his sailing dream. It was there that he met Judy Rice, and her loving companionship highlighted the last chapter of his life. They bicycled in Alaska, toured the Canadian Rockies, enjoyed outdoor adventures at the coast and wandered around Mt. Saint Helens. They caught the Seahawks at the Slippery Pig Brewery in Poulsbo and spent time with family and friends around the campfire roasting hot dogs. Bruce was known to say, "I've had a long and happy life."
He often would point us towards calm, not panic. He's left us the reins to carry on his optimistic and hopeful spirit. He was a lifelong learner who met every challenge as an opportunity. While we wish he could've been with us longer, he had a happy life, and he got to enjoy it every day till the end.
After 70 good years, Bruce's body gave out at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, Washington, on April 7, 2020; but his true departure was on April 5th by Judy's side in their home in Poulsbo, Washington, after a sunny morning of yard work. He is greatly missed by his extensive family and many friends. He is survived by his partner Judy Rice, his former wife Leanne, daughter Jordia Blumenstein and son-in-law Jeff Struck, granddaughters Anika and Kira Struck, sisters Barbara Blumenstein, Carol Olson, Fran Blumenstein, and Amy Collen, brothers Russell and John, and the Kannasto, King, and Salley families.
Memorials will be held for Bruce at a later date, once it is safe to gather. Please make donations in his memory to either the Salem Schutzhund Club (3185 Turner Rd SE, Salem, OR) or the Kitsap Regional Library, Poulsbo Branch (700 NE Lincoln Rd, Poulsbo, WA 98370).
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020