Byron E. Faber, MD
- - Byron E. Faber, MD passed away on June 6, 2019 following a short illness. He was born in Akron, Ohio, Byron is survived by his wife Pat, children Dr. Robert , Sandra and David J. Faber; his two grandchildren Kate & Owen; and his brothers Bruce, Bob, and Bill Faber.
Byron received his MD from LLU School of Medicine in 1973. In 1977, he finished his residency in Radiology also at LLU. 1977 was also the year that Byron came to practice in Bremerton. He worked in multiple hospitals and offices around the Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas during his years in practice, and therefore helped many of the sick and injured patients in that corner of the state of Wa. He retired in 2006.
Byron is remembered for his love of history, travel, Ferraris, Corvettes, our military, and baking chocolate cakes. He was a great friend to our local military- which was exemplified by his chairmanship of the Bremerton-Olympic Peninsula chapter of the Navy League, a position he truly loved throughout his retired years. Byron was also a member of the Ferrari club of America and the Glass Odyssey Corvette club. We miss Byron's helpful spirit, fun-loving persona, intelligence and incredible work ethic- in which no job was beneath him, nor was he ever too busy for anyone.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 2, 2019