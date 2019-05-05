|
C. Gunnar Safsten
Port Orchard - C. Gunnar Safsten, 82, died in his home in Port Orchard on April 7, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1936 in Dillingham, AK to Helmer & Alma (Nordlund) Lindstrom and raised by adopted parents Carl & Anna Safsten from the age of four. He Graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1955 and attended Seattle Pacific University. He met Barbara House there. They were maried in Tumwater, WA on February 21, 1957.
Gunnar worked as a Marine Biologist for NOAA facility in Manchester for nearly 45 years. He was a member of Harper Evangelical Free Church, where he sang in the choir, led youth groups, participated in Black Lake Bible Conference and youth camps. He loved camping, boating and collecting of various things.
Surviving are sons Dave Safsten and Tim (Kathy) Safsten, grandchildren Jeff(Liz) Safsten, James Safsten & Heidi(Liam) O'brien and great grandson Henry O'brien all of Port Orchard. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Safsten and his son Dan Safsten.
No memorial is scheduled at this time. Final resting place is Sunset Lane Memorial Park in Port Orchard.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019