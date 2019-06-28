Resources
Calvin M. Axtman

Calvin M. Axtman Obituary
Port Orchard - Calvin M. Axtman, age 60, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home in Port Orchard, WA after a two year battle with cancer. He was born on March 23, 1959, in Rugby, ND to Nick & Rose Axtman. He was a 1977 graduate of South Kitsap High School. During his career as a union carpenter, he worked on a multitude of industrial projects, including schools, commercial buildings and countless homes across Washington State. His favorite past time was spent at one of his fishing holes with family and friends. He is survived by his mother Rose, and 6 brothers, Gary, Dale, Ron, Don, Nick Jr.,and David; and 3 sisters, Carol, Diane and Bonita. A family service will be held in Marysville at a later date. Donations maybe made in his name to the .
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 28, 2019
