Resources
More Obituaries for Cam Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cam Hodge


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cam Hodge Obituary
Cam Hodge

Kitsap, WA

May 7, 1944 - Feb. 13, 2019

Cam was a phenomenal woman, more times than not, she put everyone else before herself. She was a heartfelt and selfless woman who thought the world of all her family and would do anything to ensure their safety and happiness. She was a woman who cherished love and no matter how stubborn or grumpy she thought she was, in the end she became love. She is survived by her brother Mike Monteith, her sisters Pegi Alberts and Gael Greaves and her daughters Tobie Sparling and Tani Sparling-Hubbard. She is in a better place with the rest of her family now and we will all meet again someday, somewhere over the rainbow.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.