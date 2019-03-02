|
Cam Hodge
Kitsap, WA
May 7, 1944 - Feb. 13, 2019
Cam was a phenomenal woman, more times than not, she put everyone else before herself. She was a heartfelt and selfless woman who thought the world of all her family and would do anything to ensure their safety and happiness. She was a woman who cherished love and no matter how stubborn or grumpy she thought she was, in the end she became love. She is survived by her brother Mike Monteith, her sisters Pegi Alberts and Gael Greaves and her daughters Tobie Sparling and Tani Sparling-Hubbard. She is in a better place with the rest of her family now and we will all meet again someday, somewhere over the rainbow.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 2, 2019