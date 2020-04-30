Resources
Cameron Hyde Covington

Kingston - Cameron Hyde Covington, age 66, of Kingston, passed away on April 16, 2020. He was born at Swedish Hospital on May 21, 1953 to Phyllis Hyde Covington and Wayne Reinhart Covington. He was a member of the Queen Anne High School Class of 1971 and he graduated from WSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Archeology. He worked as a paralegal at Bogle and Gates before moving to Kingston in 2000. In his retirement, he enjoyed working as a groundskeeper at White Horse Golf Club. He held memberships with The WAC, WMRRA and The Old Goats Barbecue Society.

Cameron is survived by his wife, Carol (Lopez), his son, Christopher, and daughter-in-law, Abigail. He was the proud grandfather of Carmella Mae. Remembrances can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
