|
|
CAPT W. Earle Smith, Jr. (USN Ret)
- - The world lost a remarkable "Southern Gentleman". William Earle Smith, Jr. (Earle), passed due to cardiovascular issues, on September 6th, at the age of 85. Born in Mobile, AL on 3-15-34, he went on to become an incredible athlete, a successful U.S. Naval Officer and a "Mover & Shaker" for Kitsap County.
Earle leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Sandra (Rustuen) Howes Smith, who is also a retired Navy Captain. They met in Yokosuka, Japan during a "War Game" exercise. Other family members are (his three children) W. Earle Smith, III, Shannon (Smith) Longo and Jennifer (Smith) Bock, (their spouses) Jackson Warring, Paul Longo and Kurtis Bock, (the grandchildren) Anthony Longo, Natalie Longo and Alayna Bock, (his brother) Ben Smith and Ben's wife, Emily Adkins.
The family wants everyone to know that his success as an athlete, a Naval Officer, and his many activities/efforts on the various projects in Kitsap County were just a small part of who the man was. The most important part of Earle Smith was how he made people feel special. He was able to bring out the best in people and could persuade them to volunteer their time and talents.
Go to www.miller-woodlawn.com for a complete memorial. Donations to the Admiral Theatre or the Kitsap Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, 2019