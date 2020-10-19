1/
Captain Arne J. Soreng U.s. Coast Guard Retired
{ "" }
Captain Arne J. Soreng, U.S. Coast Guard, Retired

Arne was born April 23, 1927 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the only child of Knut G. and Mathilde O. Soreng.

He died on October 12, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington.

Soreng was a Coast Guard aviator, and a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy with the class of 1949.

Married in 1951, his wife Doris (Force) preceded him in death in 1996. He is survived by daughter Joanne, son Keith, daughter Linda, and three grandchildren.

His private memorial and burial will be planned for a later date.

Remembrances may be made to the American Red Cross or to a charity of choice.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
