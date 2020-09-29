Captain's Log Stardate -302279.78521554335 (9/20/2020 at 2:22 pm)



Captain D. Verne Goodwin Jr. has passed on to the next quantum realm. He is survived by Number One Donita Morris, Chief Medical Office Nina Keele (partner Josh), Communication Officer Aisa Goodwin (partner Jacob), Chief Science Officer Asia Hendricks (spouse Rick), and Counselor MacKenzie Granstaff (spouse Jason). He is also survived by Crewmen First Class Jacob, Brec, and Debron; Crewmen Second Class Walker, Daniel, and River (Richard); Crewmen Third Class Audrey, William, and Lester; Crewman Evalynn and Starfleet Cadets Braxtyn, Camdyn, and Lochlyn. He will be missed by his fellow Starfleet Captains Michael Goodwin (spouse Barbara), Patty Miles (spouse Randy), Lynn McLean (spouse Mark), Paul Goodwin (spouse Donna), and Kevin Goodwin (spouse Mona). He was preceded in death by Admirals Donald V. Goodwin Sr. and Marion Goodwin and Ensigns Sophie, Maximillion, Shimmer, and Starbuck. And forever tormented by The Borg One of Two (Julie) and Two of Two (Brenda).



He will be remembered for Holodeck fishing trips, his enjoyment of anything and everything SciFi, his hydroponic garden on the Lido deck, and walks with Number One. His children will fondly remember the use of his "Big Boy Voice" when they were in trouble. He was passionate about cooking and tormenting his brothers when they were young. He was most passionate though about his family. There will be no services per Captain's request.



"Seize the time… Live now! Make now always the most precious time. Now will never come again."



~Captain Jean-Luc Picard



Captain out









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store