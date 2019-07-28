Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
Island Lake Community Building
Captain Terry Miller


1948 - 2019
Captain Terry Miller

- - Captain Terry Miller, born March 1, 1948 passed peacefully surrounded by his family on July 24, 2019. He was met at the gates of heaven by his wife Eileen, as well as his parents John and Barbara Miller. He lives on through his four children and their families, who love and adore him, as well as countless others whose lives were enriched through his kindness and selfless generosity. He was a force larger than life who will be missed by all who were blessed to know him. Please see www.lewischapel.com for a full memorial. Celebration of life to be held at Island Lake Community Building on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 3:30pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 28, 2019
