Carl R. Jackson
Kitsap - 1921 ~ 2019
Dad left us April 11, 2019, for his eternal journey after a final battle with pneumonia. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, friend, provider, WWII Purple Heart Veteran, fisherman, gardener, hard worker, great dancer, champion crib player of the family, are some of the adjectives we use to describe our father. A quiet man with a sense of humor, and he will be dearly missed. Born in Delmont, SD, he moved to Washington State after graduating from high school in Interior, SD. He worked at Boeing prior to entering the Army in 1944. Stationed in the European Theatre he was severely Injured, awarded a Purple Heart and returned to Washington State where he lived and worked most of his years in Kitsap County. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Crystal Dawn. He is survived by his brother George Jackson of Auburn, WA, son Randy Jackson & wife Lynda of New Meadows, ID, Rick Jackson of Juneau, AK, Gary Jackson & wife Carolyn of Juneau, AK, daughter Christine Hightower of Nampa, ID, 17 Grandchildren; 18 Great Grandchildren, numerous Nieces and Nephews. A family military honor service was held at Summers Funeral Home in Meridian, ID. His ashes will be placed in the WWII Wall of Honor in the Boise Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 15, 2019