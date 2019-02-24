Resources
Carl V. Hajek


Carl V. Hajek

Olalla, WA

Carl V. Hajek, long time resident of Olalla, WA passed on January 18, 2019 in Port Orchard from Alzheimer's.

Carl was born August 16, 1939 in Detroit, MI to Victor and Pauline Hajek. He graduated from Michigan Technological University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His career was spent working as an engineer at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (1968-78); working for the Army Corps of Engineers, where he and his family spent 5 years in Frankfurt Germany, and later at Fort Lewis and in Seattle. He retired in 1997.

Carl is survived by his wife of 51 years Lene, their son Stein, daughter Kari and her family

In his retirement Carl rekindled his love of music. He played both clarinet and saxophone in several bands and sang in his church choir. He also loved to tinker and build things, so he was never bored.

No memorial service is planned at this time.

Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
