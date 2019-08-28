|
Carol Ann Kramer
Port Orchard - Carol Ann Kramer, 78, born on June 12, 1941 in Everett, WA to Eddie and Caroline Oberg, passed away suddenly on August 13, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Kramer of 39 years, as well as daughter Dana Danubio (Tom Smith), sons Scott (Mel) Danubio and Tim Kramer. Granddaughters Kelsie (Darren) Miller and Karissa (Dominic) Muscolo. Grandsons Kristofer (Vanessa) Carlson and Shaun Danubio. Great granddaughter Caroline Carlson and great grandsons Darren Miller Jr. and Connor Carlson.
Carol was an elementary school teacher in the South Kitsap School District for 27 years, retiring in 1998. Upon retirement Carol and Glenn moved to Camano Island, WA. In 2013, they moved to Arizona to enjoy the sun, which Carol so greatly loved. Upon the birth of the first two great grandchildren in 2015, they moved back to Port Orchard.
She was a member of both the Port Orchard Yacht Club and Camano Island Yacht Club and had enjoyed boating for many years. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her circle of bridge friends, book club and garden club. But most of all, she loved her flowers. A day wouldn't go by that she wasn't out in the yard puttering in the flower beds.
A celebration of life will be held at the Port Orchard Yacht Club, Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm A reflection upon her life will be at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Port Orchard Yacht Club scholarship fund, P.O. Box 3, Port Orchard, WA 98366. The family of Carol Ann Kramer created a Life Tribute page to share memories and can be viewed at https://www.rill.com/obituaries
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 28, 2019