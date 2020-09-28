1/1
Passed away on September 14, 2020 in Enumclaw, Washington Born August 7, 1937 in Bremerton Washington to Earl Warren Bercot and Doris Hazel (Hillman) Bercot. She was married to Gene Russell Endsley from 1956 to 1979. Survived by 2 sons, Larry Endsley, wife Jackie, Waynesboro, VA., Terry Endsley, wife Debra, Wilkeson, WA., 4 grandchildren, Kristine Teets, husband Adam, Allyn, WA., Erin Holt, husband Breon, Churchland, VA., April Endsley, Mount Lake Terrace, WA., Nicholas Endsley, wife Darby, Staunton, VA. 4 Great-grandchildren. Jayston Teets, Joesph Teets, Logan Teets, and Madison Ny. Carol followed Gene all over the world with His career in the Air Force. She was active in Boy Scouts with her sons. Served as a Lieutenant in Civil Air Patrol for the McCord Squadron for many years. Carol administered tests for the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS). She was an avid bowler and was enjoyed being on many teams. Carol shared the love of flying with her family. Private family service will be at a later date.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
