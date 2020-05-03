|
Carol Lee (Barton) Goods
On March 20, 2020, Carol Lee (Barton) Goods departed this world in Bellevue, WA and ran straight into the arms of Jesus. Now she is dancing with her husband Gene before the throne of God.
Carol was born April 14, 1936 in Yakima, WA to Kenneth Grover and Marjorie Ellen (Fisk) Barton. She was the middle child of three. She referred to herself as "the sheepherder's daughter". She attended Granger High School. Carol and Gene were united in marriage in 1956 and married for 53 years.
Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, and brother, George.
She is survived by sons Kenneth (Melisa) Goods of Aston, WA, Doug (Sue) Goods of Renton, WA, two grandsons, Devin and Derek, two granddaughters, Alanna and Briea; sister Jackie Larson, and several nieces and nephews.
Carol and Gene were members of Chico Alliance Church for many years and were friends to all. She and Gene were excellent cooks and spent much of their life cooking in church camps. They started out at Canby Grove Camp in Oregon, Simpson Bible College in San Francisco, Victory Bible Camp in Palmer, Alaska, and retired from Camp Berachah in Auburn, WA. They always returned home to Silverdale, WA. She lived there until it was necessary to move to Kent to be nearer her son Doug.
Carol was one of those rare individuals with the ability to make everyone feel like they were best friends. She was known for her hospitality, her listening ear, and her good cooking. The "Chuck Wagon" at Chico enjoyed their cooking for several years. Everyone always looked forward to her theme parties. Her craft room was stocked with quilting, scrapbooking supplies. She also decorated cakes for weddings, etc. She and JoJo her special dog companion spent many hours together.
At Carol's request, there will be no services.
