Poulsbo - Carol Lynn Witek, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2020, after a battle with kidney cancer. Carol was born on April 19, 1943, in Frederick, Oklahoma to Jakob and Dorothy. Carol's father served in the Navy, and Carol lived on both coasts of the United States while growing up. She also lived for a time with her beloved Uncle Lawrence and Aunt Maureen on a small farm in Fletcher, Oklahoma, a period of her life she always remembered fondly. Carol graduated from Encinal High School in Alameda, California in 1961.
After graduation, Carol moved to Japan where her father was stationed at Naval Air Station Atsugi near Tokyo. Carol attended Sophia University where she studied Japanese language. She then worked as a teacher of conversational English to young children. Carol met Anthony P. Witek while she was living at the Naval Station, and they were married in 1964. Because Carol and Tony were foreign nationals, they were required to marry in three separate ceremonies: in a church on the military base; in the Kanagawa Prefecture office; and at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. Son Tony Jr. was born in Japan later that year and son Mike followed two years later in South Carolina.
Carol and her young military family lived in many locations, including South Carolina, Illinois, Hawaii, Virginia, and Washington, where they eventually settled in Kitsap County. As a young mom, Carol focused on raising her boys. Carol was proud to be an officer's wife, and she enjoyed playing tennis and bridge with the other wives on base. Later, while her boys were in high school, Carol attended Olympic College in Bremerton and worked as a real estate agent in the Silverdale area.
After her boys were grown, Carol experienced life in several exotic locations due to her husband's private sector career in the telecommunications industry following his retirement from the military. While still maintaining her home in Kitsap County, Carol lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico and in Taipei, Taiwan. While in Puerto Rico, Carol enjoyed visiting many of the Caribbean Islands. While in Taiwan, Carol volunteered at an orphanage where she took care of infants, many of whom had physical disabilities and health issues.
Back at home, Carol spent three years as the primary caregiver for her young granddaughter while Carol's daughter-in-law was ill. In her early sixties, Carol essentially became a mother again and quickly and adeptly relearned how to handle the ups and downs of toddlerhood.
Carol loved the Puget Sound. She taught her grandkids how to gather oysters and dig for clams, and she would fry up the harvest in her big "Grandma Pan." Carol also enjoyed going crabbing and fishing with her family--she spent many weekends over the years out on the boat on the Hood Canal and the Puget Sound with her boys. Carol also loved going to the movies and was known to call up her daughters-in-law or her friends to meet her for lunch and a movie.
Carol's biggest joy was gathering her kids and grandkids all together at her house on Sunday afternoons for a traditional family dinner. She loved to cook, and she shared that love with her family. She made a mean fried chicken and her turkey gravy was always the best! Birthdays and holidays were always celebrated around her table.
Most recently, Carol spent her time volunteering at Fishline, a charitable organization dedicated to providing food, emergency services, and resources for those in need in North Kitsap. Carol started out volunteering at Fishline's food bank, but then she quickly found her niche when she became the expert on researching and pricing the glass and crystal donations made to Fishline's thrift shop, Second Season. The other volunteers knew not to mess with Carol's glass section in the Shop! If her china cabinet could talk, it would say that Carol was known to purchase a few items for herself from time to time...
Carol was a kind, generous, and humble person. Throughout her life, she declined to be the center of attention and, instead, selflessly focused attention on others. She helped relatives in need and always put her loved ones before herself. And, to those who knew her well, she had a wicked sense of humor!
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her Uncle Lawrence and Aunt Maureen, and her brother Jake. Carol is survived by her sons Anthony P. Witek, Jr. (Susan) and Michael P. Witek (Melissa); her three grandchildren, Joshua, Caroline, and Steven; her former husband, Anthony P. Witek; her brother, Paul; and her sister, Mary.
Due to covid restrictions, a small private graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 20. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol's name to Fishline at northkitsapfishline.givingfuel.com/neighbors-helping-neighbors
