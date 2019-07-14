|
|
Carol N. Zach
Poulsbo - December 25, 1928 to June 28, 2019
Carol N. Zach, 90, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on June 28, 2019. Carol was born on December 25, 1928 in St. Paul, MN to Lloyd K. and Celia P. (Johnson) Sayer. A graduate of Bremerton East High School in 1946, Carol went on to attend Pacific Lutheran University and Olympic College. For over 30 years, Carol was an administrative assistant, working at Western Washington State College, Bellevue Community College, and North Kitsap High School. She retired in 1992. Carol married Merle M. Zach on September 13, 1952 in Bremerton.
Carol treasured family above all, especially her role as grandma and great grandma. She shared many laughter-filled times with longtime friends Mary Ann, Betty, Paula, Marian, Mimi and Vi. Loved by all who knew her she had a great sense of humor and a defining laugh that clearly expressed her love of life.
She was an active and involved member of First Lutheran Church in Poulsbo, and member of the Kitsap Arts & Crafts Association. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Olympics and particularly loved the ice skating competition, as she had competed in that herself. In her spare time, Carol was an avid quilter, knitter, sewer, and enjoyed baking and cake decorating.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle; and three siblings. Carol's memory will live on with her sons, David, Dale, and Jamie; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren, with one great-grandson expected in the next few weeks.
A memorial service will be held on January 20th at First Lutheran Church in Poulsbo at 1:00pm. Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Lutheran World Relief https://lwr.org/ . An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 14, 2019