Carol Patricia Claeys, born December 15th 1943, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was 76 years old. She was a life long resident of Kitsap County. She went to West High School, Bremerton Business College and Olympic College. Carol was a Real Estate agent for Highfield & Meyers and Royal Oak. She worked at The Kings Table restaurant in Oak Harbor, The Navy Exchange Laundry, she was a Mechanical Parts Assembler at Keyport and was an Electricians Helper at PSNS. She is survived by her husband Donald Claeys and her five children, Jerry Piotrowski (Fox Island), Joseph Bowling (Port Orchard), Jeffery Bowling (Silverdale), Dawn Newkirk (Bremerton) and Ter Claeys (Seattle). She has eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Carol loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart and soul.
